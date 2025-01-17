Backstage update on 26-year-old’s AEW status after Dynamite debut - Reports

AEW Dynamite saw the debut of a 26-year-old star this week in a surprise event. Now, a new backstage update on the star has emerged that could have ramifications.

Megan Bayne appeared on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage on Wednesday and shocked the fans inside the arena and around the world. She participated in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet match, but she did not win.

Former All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion Toni Storm took the win, but it was not lost when it came to Bayne. According to sources close to her, it was initially reported that Bayne was no longer under contract. However, after her appearance on Dynamite this week, Fightful Select has sent out a new report.

They reported that contrary to the information about her no longer being under contract, an AEW source has now told them that Megan has been under contract for the entire time she was absent. That will boost the women’s division and undoubtedly bolster the competition.

AEW Dynamite saw Toni Storm overcome the odds

Megan Bayne was involved in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet match on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, and it's fair to say it was total carnage.

The match featured all the top female wrestlers in the company, who were competing for a chance to challenge Mariah May for the AEW Women’s Title at Grand Slam: Australia. Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter started the match, and the two women showed off their immense strength.

Then Megan Bayne entered, a move that shocked everyone. Following her, Julia Hart entered the fray, followed by Willow Nightingale. After a big melee in the ring, out came former Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and took everyone to the cleaners. Harley Cameron followed her next, but the momentum was fully with the former WWE star.

Storm pinned Julia Hart after rolling her up in a small package to pick up the win. She will now face Mariah May at the Grand Slam in Australia.

