Backstage update on when AEW's Christian Cage could lose IMPACT World title - Reports

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer believes Josh Alexander could dethrone AEW's Christian Cage for the IMPACT World Championship.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that IMPACT Wrestling is keen to make Josh Alexander their next top guy in the company. He noted that AEW star Christian Cage won't be their champion for much longer since Alexander is on the verge of getting the biggest push of his career:

"Josh Alexander may win that, you know. Yeah, it could be Josh. I was told that Josh Alexander was gonna be kind of the main event for Bound For Glory. I wouldn't be surprised, because you know, I don't see Christian being there forever, and he's gotta lose to somebody there right. Josh Alexander, you know, the guy who I heard was getting the biggest push. So, it could be him," Dave Meltzer said.

Christian Cage has had a fruitful run with the IMPACT World Championship since winning it from Kenny Omega in the inaugural edition of AEW Rampage last month. The former WWE superstar then went on to have two successful defenses against Brian Myers and Ace Austin.

In what took the entire wrestling world by shock, Josh Alexander recently exercised Option-C, meaning he would relinquish his X-Division Championship for a shot at Christian's title.

The company has made the bout official, and both men will be on a collision course heading into The Bound For Glory pay-per-view on October 23rd. Given the sound technique of both men, their encounter will be a stellar contest. If Meltzer's report is any indication, it could even be a passing of the torch moment for The Walking Weapon.

Christian Cage will be in action on next week's AEW Rampage: Grand Slam in New York

In the upcoming Grand Slam episode of Rampage next week, a Trios match pitting Christian Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus against Adam Cole and The Young Bucks will take place.

The bout will go down at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, which holds a sitting capacity of over 22,000 people. AEW has always provided action-packed Trios matches in the past, and fans can expect the same when these two teams collide on Friday night.

Do you think Josh Alexander will dethrone AEW's Christian Cage for the IMPACT World title? Sound off in the comments section below.

