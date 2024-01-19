Backstage update on AEW's stance on Kazuchika Okada amidst strong WWE interest - Reports

Kazuchika Okada is bidding farewell to NJPW when his contract ends on January 31. Latest reports about AEW's interest in the star amid WWE seemingly being after him have come to the fore.

Okada has earlier appeared at Dynamite and has been in a four-way battle for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Adam Page, Adam Cole, and Jay White at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door on June 26, 2022. The star is a veteran in the industry and has been with NJPW for 16 years. As his illustrious career in the company comes to a close, speculation is rife on where he will end up next.

According to Fightful Select, AEW is still exploring the idea of getting the five-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion to their roster full-time, and there have been some early discussions, but nothing concrete is in place. Sources reveal that WWE is still thinking about the move.

Kazuchika Okada is currently one-third of the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions, along with Tomohiro Ishii and Hiroshi Tanahashi. Despite his contract ending on January 31, he is slated to work in the Japanese promotion in February.

AEW signed some big names last year

AEW has consistently brought big names to its roster, and Kazuchika Okada will be a big addition to their roster if they can work it out. Only last year did they get in Adam Copeland and Ric Flair, with the latter being brought in as a "gift" for the legendary Sting, who is set to retire in March at Revolution.

This year, the Jacksonville-based company sees the exit of The Icon, and Tony Khan will be in the hunt to fill those big boots. With the departure of Jade Cargill to WWE and The Nature Boy unlikely to wrestle, Khan will look for another big name to become the face of the promotion.

It can be argued that there is no greater name available in the market right now apart from Kazuchika Okada. It remains to be seen whether Okada and potentially even Mercedes Mone will join AEW in the coming months.

Will Tony Khan sign Kazuchika Okada this year? Tell us in the comments section below.

