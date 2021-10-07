Backstage update on Bobby Fish's contract status with AEW - Reports

Has Bobby Fish signed with All Elite Wrestling? Well, according to the latest reports, the former NXT star is yet to sign a deal with Tony Khan's promotion.

Bobby Fish will make his AEW debut on Dynamite tonight as he challenges Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship. With the photo used to promote Fish's appearance featuring him in an AEW-branded T-shirt, many speculated that he'd signed a deal with the company. But that doesn't appear to be the case.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Bobby Fish spoke with several people at the Major League Wrestling tapings over the weekend in Philadelphia and said he hasn't signed a contract to join AEW at that point and is currently a free agent.

Bobby Fish is currently a free agent

Just because Fish hasn't signed a deal doesn't mean one isn't already in place. Keep in mind that CM Punk didn't sign his AEW contract until mere hours before he appeared on Rampage for his return to professional wrestling.

If Bobby Fish has a stellar match with Sammy Guevara, he could have an AEW contract waiting for him. In the current world of professional wrestling right now anything is possible.

If Bobby Fish and AEW don't come to a deal, he still has his work with Major League Wrestling, and you can bet his former employers, such as New Japan Pro Wrestling, would be interested in having Fish back in the fold.

AEW Dynamite tonight should be a massive indicator of Bobby Fish's future or lack thereof with the company.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Thank you to you amazing fans who’ve made the #AEWDynamite 2 year anniversary show possible! We’re Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT with a great card packed with great wrestlers and great wrestling matches, + I have a huge announcement that’s been a long time coming TONIGHT! Thank you to you amazing fans who’ve made the #AEWDynamite 2 year anniversary show possible! We’re Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT with a great card packed with great wrestlers and great wrestling matches, + I have a huge announcement that’s been a long time coming TONIGHT! https://t.co/leknxr5LZi

Do you think Bobby Fish will be the newest member of the All Elite Wrestling roster? Or do you think he'll end up signing somewhere else? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

