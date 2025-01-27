Backstage update on ex-AEW champion’s status 320+ days after last Dynamite match - Reports

A former AEW champion has been absent from the company since July 2024. She was injured but still hasn't returned despite recovering. Riho, one of the best in-ring female performers in the Jacksonville-based promotion, hasn't been seen on TV for six months.

The 27-year-old star made her return to the company in mid-2024 after her last bout in March 2024. On March 13, she lost to Willow Nightingale in a stellar contest. She hasn't featured on Dynamite since then. Riho then came back almost four months later but unfortunately was injured during a bout with Lady Frost on an episode of Collision in July.

Recently, Fightful reported that the inaugural AEW Women's World Champion was present at the Worlds End Pay-Per-View. The report also stated that she was training ahead of the show, which could mean that she might be medically cleared to wrestle again soon.

Jim Cornette slammed Tony Khan over Riho's AEW contract

In early 2024, a rumor was making rounds on social media about her making $400,000 over the year.

While speaking on the Drive Thru podcast, the WWE veteran claimed that Tony Khan was paying the 27-year-old star too much money despite her rarely wrestling for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Riho couldn’t turn down 400 grand a year either. Is it something that Tony would have done based on whoever say so? Probably. Maybe. It’s not out of… It’s not ridiculous. (...) My God, if she’s making half of that and she had 20 matches then $200,000 for 20 matches, he paying her 10 grand a match. It’s getting a little bit more believable although stupid," he said.

It will be interesting to see when will Riho return to the Tony Khan-led promotion as she might be cleared to wrestle rather sooner than later. With the women's division being quite stacked right now, she could be a massive star.

