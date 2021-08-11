Backstage update on Max Caster's status with AEW - Reports

AEW owner Tony Khan isn't taking Max Caster's actions lightly, and further action has been taken.

During the 100th episode of AEW Dark last week, "Platinum" Max Caster of The Acclaimed performed a very controversial rap on his way to the ring. It wasn't well-received by the AEW fanbase, and within hours of the show going up, AEW Dark was taken down and reposted without The Acclaimed's entrance.

The following day on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan trashed the rap, calling it "garbage." He stated that last night was the first time seeing the entrance as he was conducting other business backstage while Dark was filming that week.

Khan also said he would be taking over editing duties for both Dark and Elevation going forward as a result of the incident. Caster hasn't been seen on AEW programming since and has removed all mentions of the company from his Twitter bio. So what is his status with the company?

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that as of Tuesday afternoon, Max Caster was still a member of the AEW roster. However, his appearances with the company are "on ice" for the time being.

Update on Max Caster-AEW



Story on https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDahttps://t.co/L5kAdBebJF pic.twitter.com/h3tuAOlueP — Sean Ross Sapp aka Keiji Muter aka The Great Muter (@SeanRossSapp) August 10, 2021

Max Caster will undergo sensitivity training during his time away from AEW

Sapp also reports that Caster will undergo sensitivity training during his time off from AEW, which could last a "couple of months."

The situation sounds very similar to what happened to Sammy Guevara in June 2020, when an old podcast where he made a crude joke about WWE Superstar Sasha Banks was unearthed.

While both the rap and the joke are involved the same subject, it appears that Tony Khan is delivering the same punishment across the board. He's remaining consistent with how he runs AEW behind the scenes.

We'll likely hear more information on this situation in the days ahead, as AEW publicly announced Guevara's suspension when it happened last year.

What do you think about the actions Tony Khan is taking against Max Caster? How long do you think he'll be out?

