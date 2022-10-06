Another former world champion reportedly agrees to Tony Khan's offer to join AEW

It's been reported that Bandido has agreed to terms with AEW.

The former two-time ROH Champion made his AEW debut last week to challenge current titleholder Chris Jericho in a short-notice bout. Despite being unable to take the title, Bandido's performance received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. It was rumored that even WWE had been watching the masked superstar.

Per Fightful Select, Bandido has now agreed to terms with AEW. It's said that he was offered a deal last week, and sources close to him say that he's agreed to the terms. It has not been said whether or not he is officially signed full-time to the promotion.

After Dynamite went off-air last week, an excited Tony Khan emerged to greet and embrace Bandido. This wasn't the first time the pair have worked together either, as Bandido carried the lineal version of the ROH title into Supercard of Honor.

Jonathan Gresham was victorious that night, and Bandido had not been seen since in either of Tony Khan's promotions before Wednesday last week.

Tony Khan also announced AEW's signing of Rush last week

The reports of Bandido joining AEW come hot off a week where it was announced by Tony Khan that another former ROH Champion, Rush, has signed for the promotion.

Rush made his initial appearance during Double or Nothing, reforming La Faccion Ingobernables with Andrade El Idolo. He has since wrestled against the likes of Jon Moxley for the world title, the Young Bucks and a returning Kenny Omega alongside Andrade and his brother Dragon Lee in the Trios Tag Title Tournament.

Bandido and Rush share some significant history. It was Bandido that put a stop to Rush's 498-day run as the ROH World Champion. In singles action, they faced each other just one other time, two years earlier with Rush emerging the winner.

With the scores leveled at 1-1, could the pair find a trilogy bout in either of Tony Khan's promotions?

