Former world champion reportedly 'leaning towards' joining AEW despite massive interest from Triple H and WWE

WWE and AEW have reportedly been circling former Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido. However, it appears he may be leaning towards the latter.

Bandido made waves after his AEW debut weeks ago when he challenged Chris Jericho for the ROH title. After the critically acclaimed contest, he was the subject of considerable interest from Tony Khan's promotion. It has been reported that he received offers from both major promotions.

Dave Meltzer noted during a recent Wrestling Observer Radio that the luchador is 'leaning towards' signing with All Elite Wrestling. Bandido has worked with Tony Khan before his All-Elite debut, battling Jonathan Gresham in the main event of ROH Supercard of Honor earlier this year.

He even participated in the main event of the Elite-run event All In, which many consider the precursor to All Elite Wrestling.

Interestingly enough, Bandido's choice between WWE and AEW could pit him with either of his former partners. Rey Mysterio for the former or Rey Fenix for the latter.

AEW pipped WWE to signing Renee Paquette and Saraya recently

Sports fans love the transfer window and in wrestling there is no deadline. Triple H's regime has shown that since the change in WWE's leadership. The likes of Johnny Gargano and Bray Wyatt have returned to the company despite interest from the opposition. Even contracted All-Elite stars have reportedly been contacted by the sports entertainment giant.

Perhaps the biggest signing this year actually came during Vince McMahon's leadership. Cody Rhodes left the company he co-founded to return at WrestleMania.

Tony Khan has reacted accordingly, adding to his roster the likes of Saraya and Renee Paquette. Both women were also said to have received offers from WWE since Triple H came into power.

