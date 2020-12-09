Big in-ring plans for Sting reportedly revealed, multiple AEW matches in the works 

Sting made his AEW debut on last week's episode of Dynamite, and The Icon's arrival in All Elite Wrestling was seen as one of the most significant moments in the promotion's history.

Dave Meltzer initially reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Tony Khan wanted Sting to be a regular on-screen character. WWE never really had any plans of using him on TV. AEW, however, wouldn't just be content with having Sting as a non-wrestling character.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reports that AEW has plans for Sting to wrestle in AEW. While the possible opponents weren't revealed, Barrasso noted that AEW could have Sting in cinematic and tag team matches. There is also a possibility of Sting being involved in matches booked to protect him, which would also help elevate the stars around the legend.

AEW realizes the impact of Sting's star power, and the promotion intends on using it to enhance the stars who work with the former WCW Champion.

Of course, Sting won't be wrestling every week on Dynamite as AEW would save him for the special PPV shows.

Justin Barrasso had the following to note in the Sports Illustrated report:

The goal for AEW is to leverage Sting's star power. The possibility exists for cinematic matches, tag matches, and carefully designed spots that allow Sting to shine while also building those around him into even bigger stars.

The secret meeting between Sting and Tony Khan

Sting and Tony Khan discussed terms of the AEW deal in a private meeting, and no one in the company knew about the signing until it was confirmed on both sides. Tony Khan then informed the other EVPs of the promotion, Cody Rhodes, Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, about the deal, and they were all excited to hear about the development.

Sources close to the situation revealed that Sting was quite impressed with AEW's handling of his signing, the professionalism, and compensation. The company has a long-term plan for the WWE Hall of Famer, and Sting is thrilled to see how it all pans out for him.

The long-term plan could involve interweaving storylines featuring Darby Allin, Cody, and Team Taz members.

Sting has been listed as an active roster member, which further hints towards AEW possibly setting up a match for the respected veteran.

Sting's last match happened at Night of Champions in 2015, and he was forced to retire due to a neck injury. Sting has mentioned in the past that he would be ready for another match, and it seems like AEW is creating the platform for it to happen.

Sting will speak on the upcoming AEW Dynamite episode, and the belief within the promotion is that the show could crack the 1 million viewership mark.