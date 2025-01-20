Big update on Buddy Matthews's AEW future amid Malakai Black's impending exit - Reports

Malakai Black has been rumored to be leaving AEW for a while now. And now new reports have come to light regarding Buddy Matthews' future in the company.

For the past few months, there has been a lot of speculation about Malakai Black's future in Jacksonville-based promotion. It started after he lost to Adam Cole, and then hugged him after the match. At the time, Black had denied the rumors of his departure. However, he has not been present on AEW TV since November 2024 which has raised many eyebrows. Recent reports also stated that people backstage within AEW believe he was gone from the company. This led many fans to wonder about his House of Black stablemate Buddy Matthews' future in the company.

Fightful Select has now reported that Matthews still had some time on his contract and will continue with Brody King as Malakai Black leaves the company. The report further stated that there have been no issues about Buddy in AEW.

Buddy Matthews recently filed for a new trademark

Buddy Matthews has been aligned with Malakai Black and the House of Black for much of his AEW run. Now, with Black's impending departure from the company, this is an opportunity for him to step up and it looks like he is already making some big moves.

On January 15, Matthews filed a trademark for the name "Hell Hounds" under his real name Matthew Adams. He filed the trademark using an address in Plant City, Florida. His trademark filing is listed as below:

"Advertising services, namely, promoting the goods and services of others; organizing fairs for commercial and advertising purposes; providing a searchable website featuring the goods and services of other vendors. Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer." [H/T F4Wonline]

Meanwhile, Brody King also filed a trademark recently, for the name "Hounds of Hell." It will be interesting to see how Matthews plans to use his new trademarked name going forward.

