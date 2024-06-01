Big update on former WWE star following recent injury - Reports

A former WWE Superstar got injured at an event last month. The star being discussed is Athena. The War Goddess worked in WWE for over six years, between 2015 and 2021. She had a decent push on the NXT brand, but her main roster run didn't meet fans' expectations.

The 35-year-old star joined AEW in 2022 and was immediately a huge success. She has been an unstoppable force since joining AEW and ROH. After wrestling a plethora of matches in the Jacksonville-based promotion, she became a mainstay of ROH later, even winning the promotion's Women's World Championship.

As of now, she is the longest-reigning ROH Women's World Champion and has held the title for more than 539 days. However, a worrying update about Athena was disclosed in mid-May. She reportedly had injured her leg during ROH tapings against Viva Van then. The nature of the injury was also unknown earlier.

Trending

According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the War Goddess injured her ankle, but the injury wasn't as severe as many thought. She will be wrestling in just a few weeks.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE Superstar Athena claims she is "tiers above" Mercedes Mone

Mercedes has been making headlines since her debut in AEW. After defeating Willow Nightingale, she became the TBS Champion at Double or Nothing 2024.

While speaking with Good Karma Wrestling, Athena taunted the CEO by saying she is 'tiers above her.'

"She [Mercedes Mone] adds star power. She adds confidence, right? Like I think for so long, we as a women’s division, especially in AEW, we’re having these great matches, and we had stars, right? But we were trying to breach the ceiling of star power, and I think Mercedes Mone brings that to the table. (...) Now, with that being said, your Minion Overlord is just tiers above her. Tiers above her, like she’s doing great over there, we’re doing the Minion Overlord's work over here," she said.

The clash between these former WWE Superstars will be worth watching in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback