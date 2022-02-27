Big update on future AEW pay-per-views and more – Reports

While AEW announced Double or Nothing 2022 will be held at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada, with big shows planned around it, new reports suggest the possibility of shows at The Forum in Inglewood, California (adjacent to Los Angeles).

While all the attention is on Tony Khan's impending big announcement, things are also happening behind the scenes. While it's clear Double or Nothing will be held at the T-Mobile Arena, more plans might be in place.

According to reports by Fightful Select, plans for Double or Nothing 2022 could've taken place far back as All Out in Chicago. While it's unclear if those plans came to fruition, it seems AEW will be running a whole Vegas week leading up to the show.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW VEGAS, BABY!

is coming back to Las Vegas for 3 EPIC EVENTS!

Vegas debut of

DoN (Double Or Nothing) LIVE on PPV on Sun, May 29

Don’t miss out! Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10am PT/1pm ET VEGAS, BABY! #AEW is coming back to Las Vegas for 3 EPIC EVENTS!Vegas debut of #AEW Dynamite (5/25) & #AEW Rampage (5/27) LIVE! #AEW DoN (Double Or Nothing) LIVE on PPV on Sun, May 29Don’t miss out! Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10am PT/1pm ET AEWTIX.COM 🎲VEGAS, BABY!🎲#AEW is coming back to Las Vegas for 3 EPIC EVENTS!Vegas debut of #AEWDynamite (5/25) & #AEWRampage (5/27) LIVE! #AEWDoN (Double Or Nothing) LIVE on PPV on Sun, May 29 Don’t miss out! Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10am PT/1pm ET AEWTIX.COM https://t.co/WvIepAfLeK

There are some reports about AEW Revolution 2022 on March 6. While the card is full of exciting matches, one match originally had a different look.

According to Fightful Select, the Six-Man Tag Team Tornado Match, Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy vs. Sammy Guevara, Sting & Darby Allin, was to be different. Initially, it wasn't supposed to feature Kassidy or Guevara, but plans were altered. It's unclear why, but it's speculation to suggest otherwise.

What is Tony Khan's big AEW Announcement?

Macho Beard™ @Machobeard4life



clip by Tony Khan stated that his “big announcement” will be on the go-home Dynamite for #AEWRevolution next week. Said that no one knows what it is, its not a talent. Rather something very important for the Wrestling business as a whole!clip by @PuttingUOver Tony Khan stated that his “big announcement” will be on the go-home Dynamite for #AEWRevolution next week. Said that no one knows what it is, its not a talent. Rather something very important for the Wrestling business as a whole! clip by @PuttingUOver https://t.co/LWRZ8xhspV

Right now, people are interested in Tony Khan's big announcement on this week's AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select reached out to people in AEW, but no one is in the know. From the looks of it, Khan's playing it close to the vest for the time being.

What could be Tony Khan's big announcement? There's speculation about a streaming deal. Others rumors suggest he could buy another promotion's tape library. At this point, speculation is rampant across the wrestling world.

We'll find out soon on Dynamite next Wednesday and, hopefully, it'll live up to the hype.

A wrestling veteran says a current AEW star would have been a great opponent for Roddy Piper here

Edited by Abhinav Singh