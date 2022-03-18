Big update on Kenny Omega's health condition, set to undergo another surgery soon - Reports

There has been an update on the condition of former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. It's been reported that The Cleaner has recently had knee surgery with another surgery coming up in the next few weeks.

Omega has been on the shelf since November 2021 recovering from a number of different conditions and injuries which he has worked through for several years.

According to a report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kenny is currently recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery. It's unclear when exactly he went under the knife, however the recovery time is slated for around 10 weeks.

The report also stated that Omega is scheduled for surgery on a sports hernia, which will in turn add another 2 months to his recovery time.

Omega is a founding member of All Elite Wrestling and a former AEW World Champion. Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of The Cleaner to the ring, however, there is no official timeframe for his recovery time.

Kenny Omega's return was teased at AEW Revolution 2022

AEW's first pay-per-view of the year was Revolution, and it was a show that was packed with memorable moments, even on the Buy-In pre-show. One of those moments was when Kenny Omega's music hit the speakers.

However, it wasn't the former champion who walked onto the stage, it was Omega's friend and manager Don Callis. He was greeted by a heavy surge of boos from the crowd.

Wrestling Banana 🍌 @WrestleBanana



AEW starting Revolution with the HEAT.



#AEWRevolution Kenny Omega’s music hit and Don Callis came out.AEW starting Revolution with the HEAT. Kenny Omega’s music hit and Don Callis came out. 😭AEW starting Revolution with the HEAT. #AEWRevolution https://t.co/n4WT9eGw9k

Callis took to the microphone to declare that Adam Cole would make a fantastic "transitional" AEW World Champion, but that when Omega returns to the ring, he will once again take his place at the top of the pile within All Elite Wrestling.

Edited by Jacob Terrell