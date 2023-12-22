Big update on Parker Boudreaux’s AEW future - Reports

AEW star Parker Boudreaux might be nearing an in-ring comeback very soon. The big man has been away from the ring as he has been recovering from a serious injury.

According to Ringside News, they have been told by sources close to the wrestler that he is very close to a return. They also reported that he had started his training for his big comeback.

Boudreaux, who has often been compared to Brock Lesnar, was once a part of WWE NXT, where he performed under the ring name Harland. Parker was released from the Stamford-based promotion in April 2022, and he soon joined Major League Wrestling.

It was not until August 2022 that he signed with AEW. He has since been injured, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former WWE NXT protege.

AEW star Swerve Strickland does not want Parker Boudreaux to be compared to anybody

Parker Boudreaux, as mentioned before, has often been compared to Brock Lesnar due to his size and appearance. However, AEW star Swerve Strickland once revealed how he helped Parker wash off that title of being the next somebody.

While speaking on Fightful’s The Wrestling Perspective Podcast in February, Strickland said how he was helping Parker wash off the moniker.

“Parker, we’re going to mold him into something where he’s just not trying to put on this persona that he’s like, ‘Oh, I have to be this.' No, you’re such a cool, laid back dude, with being in the hip-hop circles and so involved in the culture and stuff like that with us. We have to start showing people that. We have to start making people feel like, ‘Oh, okay, I see where he’s at now. Now I’m feeling him.’ That’s how you wipe away the whole Brock Lesnar comparisons,” Swerve Strickland said. [H/T Fightful]

How Parker will be pushed in AEW remains to be seen.

Do you think Parker Boudreaux being compared with Brock Lesnar is justified? Let us know in the comments section below.