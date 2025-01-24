Big update on Ruby Soho's AEW future; she hasn't wrestled in nearly a year - Reports

Ruby Soho hasn't been in action in nearly a year. New details have emerged about her AEW future.

Last year, Ruby Soho was involved in a storyline with Saraya over the latter's displeasure of Soho hanging out with Angelo Parker who is now her real-life husband. It looked like this was leading to a match between Saraya and Soho.

However, this angle was put on hold when Ruby announced that she was pregnant with Angelo Parker's child. Since then, she has been on maternity leave and gave birth to a beautiful daughter named Evie on October 31, 2024. However, there has been no talk about Soho returning to the ring which has raised a lot of eyebrows regarding her future in AEW.

Fightful Select is now reporting that AEW star Soho is still out on maternity leave. There were also plans in motion to do more with her and Angelo Parker on screen but her real-life pregnancy took top priority.

Ruby Soho recently gave a personal update amid her hiatus

Being a parent is quite hard, especially for mothers. The first few months are spent nurturing the young baby and ensuring everything is alright. This results in a lot of sleepless nights for new mothers. This is also what Ruby Soho is currently going through in her journey as a new parent.

Recently, the former WWE star posted on her Instagram stories that her baby daughter only woke up once in the night but she still couldn't sleep because she was worried about her.

"My kid gave me the best birthday present last night. She only woke up once .... So of course that means my b**bs are hard as rocks I've been up since 3 AM bc I was worried something was wrong."

Screengrab of Ruby's Instagram Story (source: Ruby's IG Story)

It will be interesting to see when Ruby will make her return to the ring after completing her maternity leave.

