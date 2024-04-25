Big update on Tony Khan's condition after AEW Dynamite attack - Reports

A report has come out, providing an update regarding the current status of AEW President and CEO Tony Khan after he was attacked by Jack Perry and The Elite on the latest episode of Dynamite in Jacksonville.

This week's Dynamite was live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, which is also considered the home of AEW. Before the end of the show, Tony Khan was surprisingly attacked by Jack Perry as well as EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. TK's father, Shahid Khan, alongside the entire roster, also came out to check on his son.

Moreover, fans have been wondering what happened to the AEW President after the shocking ending of Dynamite. A new report by Fightful Select states that TK not only sold the attack on him by The Elite after the Dynamite segment but he kept wearing the neckbrace throughout the night as well.

It was also reported that the parking lot brawl between Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta, which is set to air on Rampage this week was filmed early Thursday this week.

Interestingly, Tony Khan was reportedly on the scene during the filming and was selling the effects of the attack by The Elite by wearing a neck brace. Wrestlers were also wondering whether TK would wear the neckbrace during the upcoming NFL draft on camera.

What Jack Perry and The Elite said after their attack on Tony Khan

It is clear now that Jack Perry has joined forces with The Elite by helping Matthew and Nicholas Jackson win the AEW World Tag Team Championship at the recent Dynasty pay-per-view.

After taking down his boss on Dynamite, Jack Perry sent the following message to Tony Khan in an exclusive backstage footage:

"You took eight months of my career, you just got what was coming to you." [0:00-0:05]

Moreover, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson claimed that they did that to TK in order to get the company back on track. Only time will tell where this new interesting storyline is heading.