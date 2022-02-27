Big update on whether AEW reached out to AJ Styles before he re-signed with WWE - Reports

AJ Styles has decided to continue performing under the WWE umbrella for the foreseeable future, with recent reports suggesting The Phenomenal One has re-signed with the global juggernaut.

The 44-year-old wrestling veteran has reportedly signed a very lucrative multi-year contract.

Interestingly, WWE securing one of their mainstays even before he could become a free agent suggests that the company didn't intend to let another talent jump ship to AEW or any other promotion.

With Tony Khan on a ceaseless signing spree since last year, one has to wonder whether AEW reached out to arguably one of the most technically sound wrestlers in the industry today.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has shed some light on the subject. Meltzer noted that AEW didn't make any "overtures" to AJ Styles before the latter decided to re-sign with WWE.

This report may come as a surprise to many wrestling enthusiasts. Turning the clock back to 2019, AEW reportedly had plans to bring in Styles along with Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows for a buzzworthy confrontation against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks on the first-ever flagship show.

At the time, The Phenomenal One's contract was close to being up. However, Styes ended up staying with WWE after receiving a great offer, for which he credited The Bucks for showing outside interest.

AJ Styles confirmed he held talks with The Young Bucks

Last year, Styles confirmed that he held talks with Nick and Matt Jackson regarding his potential AEW debut plans. However, The Phenomenal One said their business conversation never reached a financial standpoint:

Yeah, there were talks. Look, it's a business. My contract in WWE was going to expire, and there were talks happening. The Bucks are my buddies. We never discussed money or anything, but there were talks about coming in. Again, it's all business." (H/t WrestlingInc)

AJ Styles is currently 44 years old, and it seems unlikely that he will be jumping ship to AEW anytime soon. He appears to have become one of the stalwarts for WWE since 2016.

The Phenomenal One isn't involved in any high-profile feuds right now, but rumors suggest he might go up against Hall of Famer Edge in a first-time-ever match at WrestleMania 38.

Do you think Styles should've signed with AEW at the time of its inception? Sound off in the comments section below.

A wrestling veteran says a current AEW star would have been a great opponent for Roddy Piper here

Edited by Jacob Terrell