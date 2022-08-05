Released WWE Superstar reportedly signs with Tony Khan's AEW

Yet another former WWE name has found themselves signed under Tony Khan's AEW/ROH umbrella, according to recent reports from Fightful Select.

Blake Christian, who previously worked with WWE under 205 Live and NXT, has been making his name in IMPACT, NJPW, GCW, and Jim Crockett Promotions. He was even featured on the undercard at Ric Flair's Last Match this past weekend.

Despite being a name tied to so many promotions, Fightful has reported that he is in fact signed to Tony Khan's AEW and ROH. Christian recently appeared at ROH Death Before Dishonor to tag with Alex Zayne and Tony Deppen against Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony.

He has also appeared on AEW Dark, wrestling Powerhouse Hobbs, Ari Daivari, and Lucky Ali during July's set of tapings.

Blake Christian went by the name of Trey Baxter in WWE, reaching the semi-finals of the NXT Break-Out tournament in 2021 and unsuccessfully challenging Kushida for the Cruiserweight title.

It has yet to be confirmed whether or not his deal is full-time or tiered, with some ROH-based talent signed under the latter arrangement.

Blake Christian recently faced AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in GCW

At the People vs. GCW event at the end of July, Blake Christian challenged reigning Interim World Champion Jon Moxley for the GCW title.

Moxley bloodied the former NXT star in a brutal match typical of the GCW brand. The Purveyor of Violence even attempted to bring a door to the ring, perhaps as a nod to his self-proclamation as "The Forbidden Door". However, Moxley failed to get the door to the ring when Blake Christian threw himself into it and the GCW Champion.

After missing his own opportunity to stomp Moxley through glass, Blake found himself stomped face-first and later pinned by the champ. Perhaps the next time Blake Christian and Jon Moxley meet will be inside an All Elite ring.

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far