Bo Dallas interested in joining AEW, wants match with former WWE star – Reports

Bo Dallas could be headed to AEW soon if recent reports are to be believed. The former NXT Champion was asked about a possible run in AEW while appearing at a For the Love of Wrestling event. Dallas said he plans to make a return to wrestling in the next three months.

The former WWE Superstar described wanting to work with AEW's PAC. The two were rivals during their time in NXT when PAC was called Adrian Neville. Neville captured the NXT title in a ladder match against Dallas at NXT ArRIVAL in 2014.

Dallas started his career with former WWE Developmental Territory, Florida Championship Wrestling, in 2008. He teamed up with his real-life brother Duke Rotundo as Bo Rotundo, capturing the FCW tag titles in 2009. Duke and Bo would separate, as Duke became 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

Bo embarked upon a solo journey in FCW, winning the Heavyweight title thrice. He briefly teamed up with his brother again when the eventual Universal Champion worked his Husky Harris gimmick, capturing the tag titles.

Eventually, Dallas found his big singles break within NXT. He captured the NXT title from Big E in 2013 and defended the strap for 280 days. His success during his NXT days didn't match on the main roster. Only a RAW tag and 24/7 title stint were destined for the former NXT main eventer, who was eventually released in 2021.

There could be a high asking price should AEW want Bray Wyatt

Should AEW want to reunite the Rotunda brothers, they'll need to stump up the cash for Bray Wyatt's high asking price, as noted on Twitter by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

As noted before, Bray Wyatt is Dallas' brother. Once a cult leader, Wyatt became The Fiend before his shocking release in 2021. Bray captured the SmackDown tag titles alongside Randy Orton and Luke Harper in his Wyatt Family cult-leader gimmick. He also became WWE Champion, only to lose to Orton at WrestleMania 33.

A repackaged Bray Wyatt emerged and presented a character of two halves: the jovial Bray who hosted the Firefly Fun House and the demonic Fiend character who captured the Universal title on two occasions.

Should AEW look to bring the former WWE star into the fold, they'd inherit a wealth of potential creative avenues. Perhaps even a reunion with AEW star Matt Hardy, whom he held the RAW tag titles with.

