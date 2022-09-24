Former WWE Superstar reportedly tried to convince Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly to leave AEW and return under Triple H's regime

According to new reports, Bobby Fish tried to convince Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly to leave AEW and return to WWE.

Wrestling Observer's Ryan Frederick reported that Fish had attempted to get Cole and O'Reilly to request releases from the promotion. They reportedly flat-out rejected this pitch.

Fish departed Tony Khan's promotion towards the end of August following the expiration of his contract after the two parties could not come to terms on a new deal. Cole and O'Reilly remain signed to the company for the foreseeable future after they inked multi-year deals in 2021.

Both AEW stars are currently out injured. Cole has been sidelined since he sustained a suspected concussion during Forbidden Door in June. O'Reilly has also been out since June, and he recently had neck surgery, which is expected to keep him on the shelf until next year.

Fish is currently taking bookings on the independent scene, but there’s no word yet WWE's potential interest in him.

The former AEW star said he would go to war for Triple H

The free agent's hopes of a WWE return may have been boosted by the appointment of Triple H as Head of Creative in WWE.

Speaking during K&S WrestleFest in August, Fish made his allegiance to the Cerebral Assassin clear while he was still technically a part of the AEW roster.

"I think Triple H running creative is great for everybody involved. I have nothing but, you know, proud memories of my time working for that man, and you know, I would go to war for him seven days a week, he was awesome to work for," said Fish. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Fish was released from WWE near the end of NXT's Black and Gold days and the beginning of NXT 2.0. He enjoyed a successful run alongside Cole and O'Reilly, alongside Roderick Strong, as the Undisputed Era during his time with the company.

