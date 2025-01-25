Bobby Lashley's future plans reportedly revealed after first title win in AEW

Bobby Lashley’s future plans have reportedly been revealed and it makes for great reading. The fans will no doubt love it if the reports come true.

Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate defeated Private Party to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions on Dynamite on Wednesday. It was a total demolition job and it was also The All Mighty's first title win in his new company.

Before this, he was involved in a bitter feud with Swerve Strickland and came out on top in the only match they fought each other. The two megastars have not come face to face after that. However, if reports are to be believed, that rivalry might resume soon.

Dave Meltzer suggested in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AEW will put the two men back in a feud after a few months. That will be great given how both Bobby Lashley and Swerve Strickland are two of the most important stars in the company.

Vince Russo questions Tony Khan bringing in Bobby Lashley

Vince Russo is one such name that does not hold back when it comes to giving his opinion about anything connected to professional wrestling and he did just that when he spoke about Lashley’s move to AEW.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s The Wrestling Outlaws, he suggested that Tony Khan had signed Lashley just because of his name.

“We all know let's be honest when Tony Khan's bringing in Ricochet, Tony Khan's going through all the dream matches in his head we all know that he's going to go up against [Will] Ospreay and he can go against this guy and we know that's how he's thinking. But then bro you're bringing in Bobby Lashley. So who do you see Lashley working with? That roster has to work together so that's the thing man, it's almost like Tony's bringing in Bobby Lashley for the sake of bringing in Lashley,” said Russo.

That is an interesting take and it will be telling to see the kind of plans Tony Khan has for the former WWE Superstar going forward.

