CM Punk reportedly had an incident with William Regal in AEW; called him “stooge for Triple H"

CM Punk has had his fair share of altercations with members of the AEW roster recently, with The Elite and Jack Perry being the latest. His altercation with Jack Perry would eventually lead to his dismissal from the promotion.

New information has come now up regarding an altercation he had that occurred last year. It was revealed that Punk reportedly had an incident with the current WWE Vice President of Global Talent Development, William Regal, who had made his debut for AEW at the time, during his brief stint with the promotion.

According to Cassidy Haynes from BodySlam.net, several sources have confirmed to him that the incident that took place between William Regal and CM Punk at AEW Revolution 2022. He mentioned that Punk confronted Regal verbally, and had some harsh words to say.

"Punk refused to shake Regal’s hand, and would then get in the legend's face, telling him that he did not like him, he did not trust him and that Regal was a 'stooge for Triple H.'” [H/T BodySlam.net]

Expand Tweet

Now that William Regal is back with WWE, this definitely lessens the chances of the former AEW Champion returning to WWE.

What are your reactions to this altercation? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here