CM Punk's future with AEW in jeopardy; promotion in nail-biting dilemma about Triple H's potential interest in talent - Reports

There has been a possible interesting development in the ever-evolving story regarding CM Punk's AEW future. A recent report suggests that potential interest from WWE is preventing Punk's departure from the promotion.

Punk has been on the sidelines since the All Out pay-per-view after he sustained an injury during his match against Jon Moxley. Moreover, he was suspended from the company due to his alleged backstage brawl with The Elite, which also involved Ace Steel. In his absence, many have speculated about his contract status.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that there had been discussions about AEW buying out CM Punk's contract. However, the company worries about him jumping ship to WWE after his possible exit.

"Those with close knowledge of the situation said they are in talks with Punk about a buy-out of the remaining years of his contract which tells you that they are not looking to bring him back. The hold-up right now is said to be the non-compete period. Obviously if the non-compete is an issue, it’s about interest in going to WWE because there’s no need for a non-compete otherwise because nobody else but AEW and WWE can pay him close to what he was making."

Meltzer also stated there is no guarantee that Punk will return to WWE, given the nature of his departure in 2014. However, with Triple H in charge, that could all change as AEW is seemingly WWE's main rival at this point.

"The idea of Punk being released this week and being on WWE television just for appearances before he can wrestle would look like a huge coup for WWE over the next few weeks, especially with AEW not nearly as hot when it comes to things like ticket selling and streaming. Both AEW and Punk didn’t comment, nor deny this." (H/T WrestleTalk)

CM Punk seemingly wouldn't be fit to compete until next year, no matter where he shows up

Whether CM Punk joins WWE or stays in AEW, it's unlikely that fans will see The Straight Edge Superstar in the ring any time soon.

He recently underwent surgery to repair his torn tricep, which he hurt during his world championship match against Moxley on September 4. Punk's shelf time is slated to be anywhere between six and eight months, meaning that he won't be fit to return to the ring until March 2023 at the earliest.

Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi



Inside CM Punk's transformation into a mentor and trailblazer at AEW “The best part is making these new relationships and showing guys what a lot of guys never showed me but should have: to not be a d--- to these kids who just want to be pro wrestlers."Inside CM Punk's transformation into a mentor and trailblazer at AEW espn.com/wwe/story/_/id… “The best part is making these new relationships and showing guys what a lot of guys never showed me but should have: to not be a d--- to these kids who just want to be pro wrestlers."Inside CM Punk's transformation into a mentor and trailblazer at AEW espn.com/wwe/story/_/id…

The former AEW World Champion is on the mend, though, as he has been spotted out and about in his hometown of Chicago sporting a brace on his left arm. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for him in the wrestling industry.

Where do you think CM Punk will end up? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Poll : 0 votes