CM Punk and The Elite reportedly "put on completely different sides of the building" at Forbidden Door II

During the much-anticipated Forbidden Door II event in Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, AEW and NJPW pushed collaboration boundaries once more. Yet, notable tensions arose between CM Punk and The Elite.

Last year, Punk and The Elite had a heated altercation following All Out, and it appears that AEW is keen to avoid a repeat of that incident. Reports suggest that the promotion understands the risks involved in booking both parties on the same show and has taken precautions to ensure they remain separate.

As per reports by Sean Ross Sapp, shared on Fightful's paywall, AEW management deliberately kept CM Punk and The Elite on different sides of the arena during Forbidden Door II. This move aimed to prevent any potential confrontations or disagreements from escalating into something more serious.

ًconner @winterweather cm punk and the elite seeing each other backstage cm punk and the elite seeing each other backstage https://t.co/NaK0HYzLdQ

The separation between CM Punk and The Elite goes beyond their physical presence within the venue. Punk mainly appears on AEW's "Collision" show, while The Elite is featured on "Dynamite."

Currently, it appears that tensions between The Straight Edge Superstar and The Elite remain unresolved. AEW is taking a cautious approach in managing their interactions. This indicates their awareness of the potential complications that could arise if the issues between them are not resolved.

Which match at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event are you most excited for? Sound off in the comments section.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes