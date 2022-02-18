Cody Rhodes AEW departure reportedly "amicable"

It appears that this week's split between Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan might not be as bad as some people have feared.

In a week where news broke that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin could potentially be coming out of retirement to work a match at WrestleMania 38, Rhodes' departure from All Elite Wrestling has been the talk of the wrestling world.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, who was the first to report on the shocking AEW departure earlier this week, states that while there are mixed feelings about both Cody and Brandi Rhodes backstage within the company, the split between Cody and Khan appears to be "at least amicable."

This should come as a relief to fans of both parties who feared that there might be some underlying bad blood after the two sides parted ways earlier this week.

AEW Dynamite was "business as usual" without Cody Rhodes this week

Last night's episode of AEW Dynamite was the first episode without The American Nightmare on its roster. But Sapp reports that everyone he talked to said yesterday’s show was "business as usual."

One person from All Elite Wrestling told Sapp that this was simply "a reminder that this is pro wrestling and life goes on."

It was also said that those within All Elite Wrestling don't expect Tony Khan "to try to ignore or erase the existence of Cody Rhodes." This makes sense as he was pivotal to launching the company when it began in 2019.

What are your thoughts on the split between Rhodes and Khan being amicable? Are you hopeful the two can work out their issues and come to terms on a new deal before he signs with WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

