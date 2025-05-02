Congratulations to Tony Khan and AEW

Tony Khan launched AEW over 6 years ago, and the company is moving forward into an exciting period. The highs and lows of Khan's time as a wrestling promoter are well documented. The criticism comes often, but fans are currently congratulating Khan on a big win for AEW.

All Elite Wrestling has two of its marquee pay-per-view events on the horizon: the seventh annual Double Or Nothing on May 25 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ, and the third annual All In on July 12 from Arlington, TX at Globe Life Field. AEW and NJPW will then present the fourth annual Forbidden Door supershow on August 24 at The O2 Arena in London. CMLL and Stardom will be represented for the second year in a row, while RevPro involvement is rumored.

Forbidden Door IV has already drawn more than $1 million, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The four-day pre-sale began this past Monday, and advance ticket sales topped $1 million.

AEW's return to the UK capital is already set to be one of the promotion's most successful events, revenue-wise. While the gate numbers are inflated by high ticket prices, The Observer noted that Forbidden Door 2025 will likely end up with the third-highest All Elite gate in history, behind All In 2023 and 2024, both held at London's Wembley Stadium, unless there's a ticket sales boost for All In: Texas.

Khan announced a sell-out of more than 11,000 fans at Forbidden 2024 from the UBS Arena in Elmont, NY, good for a gate of over $1 million. The inaugural Forbidden Door and the 2023 event had gates of more than $1 million as well.

AEW Double Or Nothing updated lineup

All Elite Wrestling will return to PPV for Double Or Nothing 2025 on Sunday, May 25, from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Below is the updated lineup:

Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final: Mercedes Moné vs. Jamie Hayter Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final: Will Ospreay vs. Adam Page

The Owen Cup winners will be crowned at Double Or Nothing. They will then receive their respective shots at the Women's World Championship and the World Championship on July 12 at All In: Texas.

