Current champion in AEW reportedly injured

The wrestling business is unforgiving even at the best of times, a statement that rings true for one of AEW's top champions as they suffered an injury during a recent title defense.

The star in question is Buddy Matthews, who along with Malakai Black and Brody King, make up the House of Black faction. The group recently defended their AEW World Trios Championships against both the Jericho Appreciation Society and The Elite on the March 15th, 2023 edition of Dynamite.

Matthews even picked up the deciding pinfall during the match but has been notably absent since.

The injury to Matthews has apparent;y forced plans to change on the fly for AEW. Dave Meltzer wrote in this week's edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Buddy was meant to be the man taking on Daniel Garcia on the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of Rampage and not Brody King:

"On the 3/15 Rampage tapings, the original booking was for Daniel Garcia to beat Buddy Matthews and not Brody King, which is why it seemed so weird for King to do a job after he’d been put over so strong. Matthews said that he was injured in the trios title match and King was the replacement, and had to lose since the JAS needed the win to keep their trios title program going." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Many fans were confused as to why King lost the match to Garcia given how well he performed on AEW Dynamite. But with an explanation now being revealed, fans will surely be wishing Buddy Matthews a speedy recovery.

The House of Black and the Jericho Appreciation Society will continue their feud on AEW Rampage this week

Following the March 15th edition of AEW Dynamite, The Elite transitioned away from the World Trios Championship scene to deal with the ever-growing problem of the Blackpool Combat Club interfering in their business.

This has left the door open for the members of the Jericho Appreciation Society to become the sole challengers to the House of Black. After Daniel Garcia's big win last week on Rampage, Jake Hager will be hoping to do the same.

Hager will take on Brody King this Friday on Rampage, where if the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion picks up the win, that will surely put the JAS in the number one contender spot for the World Trios Championship.

Do you think Jake Hager will beat Brody King?

