Details of AEW star Britt Baker's injury and recovery period reportedly disclosed

Britt Baker was pulled from her scheduled AEW Dynamite three-way this week against Toni Storm and Ruby Soho due to injury. Details have emerged on just how long she will out of action for.

Saraya and Toni Storm have been feuding with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter for months now. But the roles have gradually reversed as the once babyface team of former WWE stars have taken issue with the 'homegrown' AEW women.

The latest chapter of the tale was set for this week's Dynamite, pitting Baker against Storm and Soho in a three-way bout. Baker was pulled from the match due to an injury but would appear to allow Soho to score the pin on Storm.

Writing about her injury during this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that the injury was unspecified. He did however report that it wouldn't keep her out of action for an extended period of time .

"The injury wasn’t disclosed but we were told it was something that won’t be keeping her out of action for an extended period of time but that it was the smart thing to do not to wrestle this week" - Meltzer wrote.

Baker and Saraya first clashed at AEW Full Gear 2022. They later faced one another in tag team action, Jamie Hayter joining Baker and Toni Storm for Saraya, earlier this month.

Jamie Hayter will be in action during AEW Rampage tonight

Although Baker is out of action, she may still appear alongside Jamie Hayter during tonight's Rampage. The current Women's World Champion is in action against Emi Sakura. If Sakura somehow scores a win over the champ then she will get a rematch with the title on the line.

Hayter won the title from Toni Storm at Full Gear with help from Baker. At the time the title they fought for was considered the Interim title but due to Thunder Rosa's extended injury period both Storm and Hayter were considered Lineal Champions.

