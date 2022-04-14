Possible reason behind Satnam Singh's AEW debut revealed – Reports

Satnam Singh made his presence felt in his AEW debut on Dynamite by attacking Samoa Joe, who had a verbal altercation with Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt.

Singh is the first-ever Indian and Sikh-born player drafted by the National Basketball Association as the 52nd overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015. Years later, he made the jump to pro wrestling when he signed with AEW in September 2021 and trained at The Nightmare Factory in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to f4wonline, Singh's debut had something to do with the company expanding its market in India. The Jacksonville-based promotion is on Indian TV via Eurosport India, a Discovery Channel network.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble



Oh I remember him. He's that Indian basketball guy.



PS - The "lights out debuts" needs a little change. Do something new.



#AEWDynamite Satnam Singh is here!Oh I remember him. He's that Indian basketball guy.PS - The "lights out debuts" needs a little change. Do something new. Satnam Singh is here!Oh I remember him. He's that Indian basketball guy.PS - The "lights out debuts" needs a little change. Do something new.#AEWDynamite https://t.co/kdHCspEdDb

The TV deal was part of the WarnerMedia and Discovery merger. The CEO wanted to create an angle around Singh's NBA experience in the first week of the merger to attract more people.

From now on, Singh will be managed by Sonjay Dutt, a former TNA star who had a massive following in India during his heyday. The duo will be the centerpiece of AEW's quest to draw a large, successful brand within the country.

You can check out the full results on Dynamite here.

Satnam Singh asserts his giant presence in his AEW Dynamite debut

Samoa Joe had just finished a grueling match with Minoru Suzuki for the Ring of Honor Television Championship when Lethal and Dutt interrupted his celebration.

Lethal decided to give Joe the middle finger as a 'gift,' and the lights went off. Suddenly, Satnam Singh was behind The Samoan Submission Machine, who proceeded to assault the latter.

Singh hit a massive clothesline and rammed The Samoan into the steel steps. He ended the beatdown by crushing his head and putting his foot on top of Joe's body.

Satnam Singh's debut will impact India as part of AEW's quest to draw increased interest. We'll have to wait and see how Khan utilizes Singh to entice people to watch AEW.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh