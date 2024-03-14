Mercedes Mone has made her AEW debut on Dynamite: Big Business. She started the show at TD Garden, and the fans went wild.

In the midst of all this, there are a lot of questions surrounding her contract. Fightful has disclosed more details about it, and there is a lot to be happy about for AEW fans.

The report essentially said that after speaking to the concerned people, they are speculating her contract to be a multi-year one. Another big reason for fans to be excited about this deal is the inclusion of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

According to the report, the Japanese wrestling promotion expects the former WWE star to continue working with them in a big way. Some of the sources from the company said that they hoped that Mercedes Mone could pick up where she left off before her injury.

However, they also acknowledged that All Elite Wrestling would now be her priority. It will be interesting to see who her first rival would be in AEW. Going by her promo, it could be Willow Nightingale.

