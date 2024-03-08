Details of what Sting told The Young Bucks after AEW Revolution 2024 - Reports

This past weekend's AEW Revolution PPV event saw many great matchups however, the main attraction was the legendary Sting's retirement match. Some recent reports have revealed what The Icon told his opponents, The Young Bucks, after their brutal matchup.

Sting and Darby Allin successfully defended their AEW World Tag Team Titles against Nicholas and Matthew Jackson at the Revolution PPV. The match was full of brutal and career-threatening spots. It helped AEW receive praise from the fans for giving a proper send-off to one of the greatest Icons of professional wrestling.

On the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed that after his retirement match, Sting told The Young Bucks that his match against them was one of the top three best bouts of his entire wrestling career:

"Sting told The Young Bucks after his Retirement Match that he thought it was one of the three best matches of his career. - WON"

Eric Bischoff reflects on Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has worked closely with Sting during their time together in WCW. The veteran recently shared his thoughts on The Vigilante's last stand at the Revolution PPV, where he and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks. Here is what Bischoff said on his 83 Weeks podcast:

"It was a great choice. The match had drama. Great psychology. I love the fact that Sting brought his two sons dressed as previous incarnations of the Sting character. That was a cool little touch. You know, [a] couple of nice video packages setting it all up. Setting the mood, but the crowd was so ready for this."

The former RAW general manager added:

"I'm seeing what I hope to see; what I hoped to see was Steve Borden enjoying the moment, s**king up every bit of emotion, so he remembers every second of this night, and I'm sure that he will. What has he been in the business for? 37 [39] years, whatever it has been? His career really started off in the same building in many respects. What a big night! You had Tony [Schiavone] there and JR!"

Sting has finally retired from professional wrestling on his own terms. It will be interesting to see if he's involved in any All Elite Wrestling storylines in some way or another in the future.

