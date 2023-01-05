Details on The Young Bucks' contract negotiation with AEW disclosed - Reports

With much speculation surrounding their futures with AEW, The Young Bucks are said to have entered contract talks.

Their pre-existing contract duration has been a topic of confusion for several reasons. It was initially reported in January 2019 that all four members of The Elite had signed five-year deals with the company.

However, this was called into question with Cody's departure in 2022. They were described as four-year deals during Being The Elite in October of that year.

Fightful Select reports that Matt and Nick Jackson are discussing new deals with the company. There is no word on the details, terms, or whether they have signed yet, but the actual discussions have become known within the locker room.

Fightful further indicates that several sources in AEW have said that the deals the Bucks are negotiating should keep them around for quite some time if they agree.

However, whether The Young Bucks have or are close to signing a new deal is still unknown.

The Young Bucks co-founded the promotion alongside Tony Khan, Kenny Omega, and Cody Rhodes in 2019. They have held the Tag titles on two occasions, as well as becoming the inaugural Trios Tag Champions alongside Omega.

Do you want to see The Young Bucks stay with AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

