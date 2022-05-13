Details on Tony Khan reportedly wanting two released WWE stars in AEW

AEW president Tony Khan is reportedly ready to open up his wallet for another set of released WWE stars. This time in the form of former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Candice LeRae and former manager of the "Diamond Mine" stable Malcolm Bivens.

LeRae quietly departed WWE on May 6th 2022 after her contract expired. She hadn't wrestled since July 2021, and assumed a non-wrestling role on TV up until her last appearance where she would go on maternity leave to give birth to her first child.

Bivens was one of many stars who left WWE on April 29th 2022. He was let go alongside the likes of Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis and Harland due to budget cuts. However, it was noted shortly after that Bivens turned down a new contract and had no plans to re-sign with WWE.

Fightful Select has confirmed that Candice LeRae's WWE contract has expired, and she's now a free agent.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, both stars could potentially be AEW-bound. In the case of Malcolm Bivens, Meltzer revealed that he may have wanted to join Tony Khan's promotion when asked to resign with WWE.

“In NXT, the belief was that [Malcolm] Bivens didn’t sign because he wanted to go to AEW and will be there when his noncompete ends. Whether that’s true or not, that was the belief” said Dave Meltzer (H/T WrestlePurists).

For Candice LeRae, nothing has been set in stone, however it is believed that the AEW president would want someone like her in AEW given her history with a number of stars in AEW including The Young Bucks and Adam Cole.

“While we don’t know Tony Khan’s thoughts on the matter, it is obvious that there are people in power at AEW who would want her in the company.” said Meltzer (H/T WrestlePurists).

Could Candice LeRae be Tony Khan's joker in the Owen Hart cup?

On the May 18th edition of AEW Dynamite, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will face a mystery "joker" opponent in the Quarter-Finals of the Owen Hart Cup. With rumors running wild online, could Tony Khan be bringing in the former NXT star to compete?

Candice LeRae being a part of AEW as soon as this week is a possibility as she was not released from WWE. LeRae let her contract expire, meaning that she has no non-compete clause holding her back from performing in another promotion.

Do you think Candice LeRae will join AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

