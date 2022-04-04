Details on Tony Khan's creative powers over recent title match outside of AEW - Reports

Reports have suggested that AEW president Tony Khan has been given the green light to take full creative control of the AAA Tag Team Championship scene, at least for one match.

The AAA Tag Team Championship will be at stake this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, along with the ROH Tag Team Championship. Defending champions FTR will take on The Young Bucks for both sets of titles.

AEW are only in a working relationship with AAA, so one would think the Mexican promotion would have the final say on what happens with their titles. However, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, AAA has given Khan permission to book the match however he sees fit:

“Even though the AAA Tag Team Titles are at stake, AAA has basically given Tony Khan the call to make. You would think there’s gotta be a plan in place because it’s their belts, but the plan is that Tony Khan can do what he wants,” said Dave Meltzer. (H/T WrestleTalk).

The repercussions of this match will be felt back in Mexico, especially if The Young Bucks come out victorious. Matt and Nick Jackson will be making their first appearance for AAA in three years on April 30 when they take on fellow AEW star Rey Fenix and current AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo.

Tony Khan has booked a number of AAA title matches in AEW in the past

AAA and AEW have had a strong relationship since the inception of AEW in 2019. Tony Khan has impacted the title scene in the Mexican promotion on a number of occasions dating back to AEW's first pay-per-view.

The Young Bucks and The Lucha Brothers fought over the AAA Tag Team Championships on AEW's first two premium events (Double or Nothing and All Out) in 2019.

During the pandemic, Khan got the green light to host an official World Championship match on AEW TV due to the Mexican promotion being unable to perform. That bout featured Kenny Omega defending his AAA Mega Championship against Sammy Guevara on the March 25 edition of Dynamite.

Finally, in the back end of 2021, FTR (disguised as "The Super Ranas") ended The Lucha Brothers' reign of over two years as AAA Tag Team Champions on Dynamite. They then successfully defended the belts on Dynamite the following month against Aero Star and Samuray Del Sol.

