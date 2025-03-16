Disappointing update on former AEW champion - Reports

The latest report provided a disappointing update on a former AEW TNT Champion, who has been absent from TV for more than a year. The star has yet to be featured on Tony Khan's promotion.

Scorpio Sky has been part of the All Elite roster since the company's inception in 2019. During his tenure in the promotion, he held the World Tag Team Championship once and the TNT Championship twice. However, Scorpio Sky has not appeared on TV since his match on Collision back in September 2023. He also has not appeared in Ring of Honor during his lengthy absence, making his last appearance in October 2023.

Meanwhile, the latest report from Fightful Select provided some updates on Scorpio's status. Sean Ross Sapp reported that the 41-year-old is currently not injured, as many fans have speculated. The report also noted that Sky is simply waiting to be used on TV.

Former AEW champion on his cameo in WWE with Kane

The former AEW TNT Champion, Scorpio Sky, opened up on his funny cameo in WWE alongside Kane back in 2012. While speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insights a few months ago, Sky shared how he went off-script with Kane during that appearance:

"I think there was a line where I put my hand on Kane’s thigh. And that one, I just did it, it wasn’t planned. I think the line was something like, 'Thank you for sharing Kane,' it was just one of those things I had fun with and I didn’t expect anything of it. I didn’t even watch it. I was just hanging out at home one day and I noticed my twitter at the time had blown up. I was like, 'Oh, I guess they aired that tonight.' So it’s funny."

Moreover, Scorpio Sky's presence has been missed by many All Elite Wrestling fans. Only time will tell when he returns on AEW TV.

