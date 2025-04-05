Disappointing update on major AEW star [Reports]

A major AEW star will reportedly be going away for an undisclosed period of time. It appears that his recent match had led to an injury.

Ad

The star being talked about is Mark Davis. He recently had a bout against Powerhouse Hobbs. The match on Dynamite ended with a loss for Mark, and considering the brute strength of Hobbs, it would have been a surprise if the outcome wasn't what it was. However, Mark also reportedly suffered a fractured foot, which may take quite a while to recover from.

The report from WON also suggested Davis may still make non-in-ring appearances meanwhile.

Ad

Trending

"WON: Mark Davis is expected to be out for a few months as he suffered a fractured foot in his match with Powerhouse Hobbs last week on Dynamite. Davis might still be kept on TV to be in the background with the Don Callis family."

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tony Khan had taken care of Mark Davis' injury previously in AEW

Mark Davis had recieved very concerned care from Tony Khan on a previous occasion, when he had injured his knee.

Speaking on Talk is Jericho, Mark Davis explained how the AEW CEO had paid for a previous surgery when the injury came to his notice. He said:

Ad

"There was a Ring of Honor taping we were supposed to be involved in. We got there and I was like, 'I don't think I can wrestle, I need to get my knee looked at.' The trainers looked at it (and said), 'It's your meniscus.' (Then I said,) 'That's what I thought it was.' It's a thing I expected to happen, it was a frustrating point in time because we were tag champions. I was in Orlando, I passed Tony [Tony Khan] in the hallway (and he said), 'Come and talk to me.' He sorted it. He got my knee fixed. He didn't have to," said Mark Davis. [H/T - Fightful]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen when Mark Davis will be back in action in AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More