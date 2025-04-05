  • home icon
  • AEW
Disappointing update on major AEW star [Reports]

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Apr 05, 2025 02:07 GMT
An AEW star will be out of commission for a while (via AEW.com)
An AEW star will be out of commission for a while (Image via allelitewrestling.com)

A major AEW star will reportedly be going away for an undisclosed period of time. It appears that his recent match had led to an injury.

The star being talked about is Mark Davis. He recently had a bout against Powerhouse Hobbs. The match on Dynamite ended with a loss for Mark, and considering the brute strength of Hobbs, it would have been a surprise if the outcome wasn't what it was. However, Mark also reportedly suffered a fractured foot, which may take quite a while to recover from.

The report from WON also suggested Davis may still make non-in-ring appearances meanwhile.

"WON: Mark Davis is expected to be out for a few months as he suffered a fractured foot in his match with Powerhouse Hobbs last week on Dynamite. Davis might still be kept on TV to be in the background with the Don Callis family."

Tony Khan had taken care of Mark Davis' injury previously in AEW

Mark Davis had recieved very concerned care from Tony Khan on a previous occasion, when he had injured his knee.

Speaking on Talk is Jericho, Mark Davis explained how the AEW CEO had paid for a previous surgery when the injury came to his notice. He said:

"There was a Ring of Honor taping we were supposed to be involved in. We got there and I was like, 'I don't think I can wrestle, I need to get my knee looked at.' The trainers looked at it (and said), 'It's your meniscus.' (Then I said,) 'That's what I thought it was.' It's a thing I expected to happen, it was a frustrating point in time because we were tag champions. I was in Orlando, I passed Tony [Tony Khan] in the hallway (and he said), 'Come and talk to me.' He sorted it. He got my knee fixed. He didn't have to," said Mark Davis. [H/T - Fightful]
It remains to be seen when Mark Davis will be back in action in AEW.

Edited by Harish Raj S
