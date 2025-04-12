AEW is building momentum ahead of what could be a highly successful summer for the promotion, but Tony Khan is still missing several stars. A former champion has been out of action for months, and a recent update has shed some light on his status.

Scorpio Sky was a founding member of AEW and, along with Frankie Kazarian, the company's first World Tag Team Champions. Sky went on to find singles success after SoCal Uncensored dissolved, winning the TNT Championship twice. However, he hasn't wrestled a match for the promotion since September 2023.

Many assumed the three-time champion to be injured, but he's competed on the independent scene in recent months, casting doubt on his status with All Elite Wrestling. Sean Ross Sapp has now indicated on Fightful Select that, as far as he's aware, Scorpio Sky is healthy.

The report noted that there were creative pitches for him and Private Party, and Sky did seemingly begin an angle with the tag team in August 2024, but he was taken off TV shortly after with no explanation.

Scorpio Sky admits mistake was made during AEW feud with Sammy Guevara

After leaving the tag team division, Scorpio Sky began chasing singles gold, and that led to him and Sammy Guevara trading the TNT Championship several times in 2022.

Unfortunately, fans didn't get behind either man's push, and both fell flat as champions. On an episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet last year, Sky opined that they might have had a more successful feud if their dynamic were reversed, with Scorpio as the babyface and Sammy as the heel:

"I think that we didn't capitalize on that the way we should have. The thing with Sammy and I, the fans in the beginning, he was the babyface I was the heel, and then they started turning during, and we didn't lean right into that, and at the time, I was thinking like I need to probably go babyface here, like this is, like, listen to the audience, but that wasn't really the plan. So it was a little bit of a push and pull type of situation where we probably should have just listened to the audience."

AEW's midcard has only gotten stronger since Scorpio went on hiatus. Whether the 42-year-old will be able to find success in the promotion again remains to be seen.

