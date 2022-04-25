Eddie Kingston match reportedly subject to major edits during AEW Rampage

AEW stars Eddie Kingston and Daniel Garcia went to war on the most recent edition of Rampage, with The Mad King coming out on top. However, their match was supposed to be a lot longer.

The match between Kingston and Garcia clocked in at just under 12 minutes. However, fans in Pittsburgh were treated to a portion of the match that didn't make it to air.

Eddie Kingston and Daniel Garcia's match in person went for around 22 minutes, meaning almost half of the match was edited off of the final taped broadcast.

According to Dave Meltzer on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the entire episode of AEW Rampage ran overtime and had to be edited more than usual, with Kingston and Garcia's match being the one that was cut the most.

For fans worldwide, the uncut version will hopefully be released in the future, as their first match on the November 24, 2021 edition of Rampage was one of the best of the year.

Eddie Kingston had strong words for Chris Jericho after the match

Having been embroiled in a feud with Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society that Daniel Garcia is a member of, Eddie Kingston had some strong words for The Influencer after his victory on AEW Rampage.

After looking like he would whip Garcia with his belt, Kingston backed off and instead grabbed a microphone to let Jericho know that he was saving a beating for The Influencer.

The Mad King already has a pinfall victory over Chris Jericho in 2022, beating him at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6 in a hard-hitting affair.

