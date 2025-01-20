Ex-AEW champion "increasingly difficult" to work with; incident with MJF big reason behind absence [Reports]

  • home icon
By Gaurav Singh
Modified Jan 20, 2025 12:09 GMT
AEW MJF
AEW star MJF (Image source: AEW on Facebook and AEW's website)

A former champion in AEW has been very difficult to work with, as per a new report. A recent incident with MJF is seemingly a significant reason behind her absence.

Ex-AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker allegedly had a backstage incident with MJF and his girlfriend, Alicia Atout, several months ago. According to reports, the event led to Baker's short-term suspension from the promotion.

A new report by Wade Keller of PWTorch indicated that Baker's backstage incident with MJF certainly played a factor in her current absence from TV. It was also reported that Baker had been increasingly difficult to work with in general.

"There was the incident with her and MJF and I'm told that factors into her being off television, but there are other issues with her that have come up. She has become increasingly difficult to work with in a general sense. She has always had a reputation for being difficult to work with." [H/T: Cultaholic]

The report further suggested that there was another minor backstage incident involving Britt Baker that was enough for the company to move on from the former AEW Women's World Champion. Fans will have to wait and see whether Baker returns to the squared circle in the coming months.

Edited by Pratik Singh
