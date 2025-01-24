Ex-WWE star unhappy in AEW; has been vocal backstage - Reports

AEW has been a hot topic when it comes to their talent being frustrated with their direction in the promotion. Some recent reports have revealed that former WWE star Deonna Purrazzo has vented her frustrations backstage about her booking.

Deonna Purrazzo signed with AEW last year. She has been a dominant player in promotions like TNA, AAA, and ROH. However, the promotion has barely utilized her talents despite feuding with names like Toni Storm and Mariah May. Deonna Purrazzo's last match in the promotion was on the January 4th edition of Collision, where she suffered a loss against Toni Storm. According to reports, the former WWE star is seemingly fed up with her treatment.

A recent report by Fightful Select revealed that Deonna Purrazzo has been vocal about her direction in the company. She has vented to the management about not being a major part of the AEW Full Gear PPV event, which was in her hometown. She wants to be treated well and utilized better in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Deonna Purrazzo's AEW debut was kept as a top-secret

Deonna Purrazzo officially joined AEW in January 2024 and confronted Mariah May. She came into the promotion as a top talent due to her incredible run in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. The former WWE star revealed that her debut was kept as a major secret in the All Elite Wrestling locker room.

In an interview on the Insights with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Deonna Purrazzo revealed she had been hidden in Tony Khan's office. The locker room then figured out it was Deonna Purrazzo just moments before her debut.

"So I didn't know what I was doing until I got there, and I was wheeled into TK’s office on a wheelchair under a tarp so no one [knew]. It was crazy. They didn't want anyone to see who it was. I feel like once they got there, everyone kind of put pieces together, and the girls knew it was me, but they wanted it to be super top secret. I wasn't picked up to go to the venue until like 5 PM. Then yeah, I was kind of hidden in Tony's office for a little bit, and then they gave me my own separate locker room." [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

We will have to wait and see what Tony Khan has in store for Deonna Purrazzo in 2025.

