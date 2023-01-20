First AEW departure of 2023 reportedly confirmed; former WWE star parts ways with Tony Khan 

Wrestling in 2023 has had a wild start, and now it is being reported that AEW has had its first official departure of the year, ex-NXT star AQA.

AQA started her career wrestling for WWE legend Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion. During her time with the company, she won the ROW Diamonds Division Championship twice. She later signed for the sports entertainment giant and performed on the NXT brand as Zayda Ramier. However, she was later medically disqualified from wrestling with the company and subsequently released.

She debuted in AEW to face Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship in February 2022. Tony Khan later announced she had officially signed with the company. In July, she confirmed her intention to step away from wrestling as it had taken a severe mental and physical toll on her.

Fightful Select reports that she has officially been removed from the AEW roster and her deal is up with the company. This makes AQA the first known All-Elite departure in 2023, although many could have expected this considering her comments last year.

Tony Khan has made a point in the past that he would endeavor to honor contracts until their end, as opposed to the regular roster cuts WWE has historically made.

William Regal and Frankie Kazarian both departed AEW at the end of 2022

AQA may be the first to depart AEW in 2023, but the company has dealt with a couple of departures in recent months. William Regal is perhaps the most notable, as he requested his release from the company, which was granted for the end of December. He has now returned to WWE to continue his working relationship with Triple H.

@FrankieKazarian #HardToKill KAZ IS HERE!!AND HE ANNOUNCES HE HAS SIGNED A LONG TERM CONTRACT WITH @IMPACTWRESTLING KAZ IS HERE!! AND HE ANNOUNCES HE HAS SIGNED A LONG TERM CONTRACT WITH @IMPACTWRESTLING @FrankieKazarian #HardToKill https://t.co/uCLi2XgGpY

Frankie Kazarian has likewise joined a former promotion after departing Tony Khan's company in 2022. After announcing that he had signed with IMPACT Wrestling, reports emerged that he had requested to Tony Khan that he be released after he challenged Josh Alexander for the world title in November.

He wrestled his last match for the company in December last year.

