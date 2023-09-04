Forgotten star officially done with AEW - Reports

AEW is in the news for all the wrong reasons, especially after CM Punk’s departure yesterday, and it seems like another star has left the company.

Sonny Kiss, who once challenged Cody Rhodes for the TNT title, has been let go by Tony Khan’s company. Eagle-eyed fans noticed how AEW quietly removed Sonny’s profile from its official roster page at the end of August, leading to many questions about the star’s status.

Fightful Select reached out to the star and confirmed that as of this month, Sonny is no longer a part of All Elite Wrestling as their contract with the company has expired.

The news of Sonny’s departure comes just one day after CM Punk was fired following his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In.

Tony Khan put out a video saying that after an internal investigation was concluded, he had no choice but to fire Punk. He also said that he feared for his safety and the safety of crew members working at the show.

While Sonny has not put out any message about their departure on social media, it will be interesting to see what will be said when it's time. Sportskeeda will post any updates released by Sonny Kiss or All Elite Wrestling in the future.

