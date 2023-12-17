Former AEW performer not on Triple H and WWE's radar - Reports

A former world champion who is soon-to-be a free agent and has also made a few appearances on AEW TV may not be choosing WWE as an option amid the speculations of Triple H wanting him in the Stamford-based promotion.

The former AEW performer in question is none other than the New Japan Pro Wrestling legend Kazuchika Okada. It was previously reported that The Rainmaker's contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to expire sooner rather than later. Moreover, Okada will reportedly not be renewing his deal with the Japanese promotion.

Amid the news of him parting ways with NJPW, speculations regarding Okada going to WWE or Tony Khan's promotion have been running wild. The Rainmaker has made appearances on AEW TV with his match against Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, at Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View, and on Dynamite as well, and his signing with Tony Khan's promotion seems likely.

It was also reported that Triple H and the Stamford-based promotion have also shown interest in the 36-year-old star. However, the latest report by Fight Fans suggests otherwise. As per the report, Okada is not on WWE's radar for the immediate future despite the ongoing rumors and speculations.

Nevertheless, more updates regarding whether Okada is heading to WWE or AEW or if he is not leaving NJPW at all will be provided sooner rather than later.

Kazuchika Okada on partnering with Triple H and Tony Khan

While there is no confirmation on whether Kazuchika Okada will be working with Tony Khan or Triple H in the future, he once presented the idea of a pro wrestling World Cup and partnering with Tony Khan and The Game on this venture. Speaking to Tokyo Sports, The Rainmaker stated:

“It would be interesting to have a wrestling World Cup, it would be fun to have a big event on a global scale. We could have a tag team of Okada and Nakamura [Shinsuke] or Naito [Tetsuya] to fight for their country. If necessary I will go see Tony Khan and Triple H.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Only time will tell if the aforementioned idea of a wrestling World Cup actually ends up being a possibility somewhere down the line.

