Former AEW star's new name in WWE reportedly revealed

A former AEW star who recently signed with WWE has reportedly been handed a new ring name by the Stamford-based company.

Brian Pillman Jr. recently departed All Elite Wrestling after his deal expired. He soon joined WWE and is expected to be a part of NXT. The white-and-gold brand has been hyping up his imminent debut with some intriguing vignettes.

Per a recent report by PWInsider Elite, the Stamford-based promotion has trademarked the name "Lexis King." Pillman Jr. could use the moniker upon his NXT debut.

The report added the trademarked name could be given to the second-generation star because it resembles his late sister's name, Alexis, who passed away in a car accident. Moreover, "King" is the last name of Pillman Jr.'s mother, as she adopted it after remarrying following Brian Pillman Sr.'s death.

The report also suggested that some people in the Performance Center and backstage firmly believe that the former AEW star will be billed as "Lexis King" upon his debut. However, the company hasn't officially confirmed it yet.

WWE allegedly has no plans for Brian Pillman Jr. ahead of his debut

The Stamford-based promotion has been airing a series of vignettes where a person can be seen watching pro wrestling on TV. Many believe this could lead to the first on-screen appearance of Brian Pillman Jr. on NXT.

According to a recent report by Haus of Wrestling, the creative team currently has no significant plans for the second-generation star apart from the intriguing vignettes.

"No real plans for the second-generation star have been discussed beyond his buzzy vignettes."

It will be interesting to see what's next for the former AEW star. Will he appear on NXT soon? Only time will tell.

