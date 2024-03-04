Former AEW World Champion reportedly taking break following Revolution

A former AEW World Champion is reportedly going to take a long break after the Revolution pay-per-view. This star was in one of the main events of the show and is a big name.

The star is none other than Hangman Adam Page. Page was involved in a hard-hitting three-way match against Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland. Despite his impressive showing, he was not able to come out on the winning side.

According to Fightful Select, one of the reasons Page took the loss was because he was set to take time off from AEW television. The report further states that the reason for the break is not known and that the angle of him attacking the referee was a major part of it.

He was also touch and go for this match until last week, and it also reported that if he does indeed take some time off, then Hangman Adam Page could be away for a few months.

While we do not know the exact reason for the impending absence, one could assume it could be because of an injury.

In any case, we will keep you updated as and when more details emerge.

