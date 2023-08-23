Former champion no longer planned for AEW All In - Reports

AEW All In is set to be one of the biggest events in the history of pro wrestling. The pay-per-view will air live from Wembley Stadium in London this Sunday, August 27. Several All Elite talents have expressed their excitement in getting to perform in front of more than 80,000 fans, but one star reportedly won't make his scheduled appearance at the event.

Tony Khan held a media call today to discuss various topics ahead of this week's AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest and All In broadcasts. He touched on last-minute booking decisions and changes to the card, revealing that he expected more changes to come as the week unfolded.

Expand Tweet

Fightful Select has reported that one of these changes involves former AEW World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix, who is no longer being planned to appear at AEW All In.

Fenix was scheduled to compete in the massive Stadium Stampede match at Wembley Stadium alongside Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends, and his brother Penta El Zero Miedo against The Blackpool Combat Club and three mystery partners.

Fightful noted that there are plans in place to explain Fenix's absence and that travel issues were indicated to be the cause rather than an injury. However, they couldn't confirm the exact nature of the problem.

Updated AEW All In card

We're just a few days away from AEW All In, and although several changes have taken place, the card is shaping up to be memorable.

Last week on AEW Collison, CM Punk accepted Samoa Joe's challenge for a match at the event. With Rey Fenix now reportedly unable to appear, fans will have to tune in to this week's programming to catch the latest updates in the build to the historic pay-per-view.

Here's what's on the card so far:

Aussie Open (c) vs. MJF & Adam Cole - ROH Tag Team Championship

AR Fox & Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin & Sting - Coffin Match

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks - AEW World Tag Team Championship

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Saraya. vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm - AEW Women's World Championship

The Golden Elite (Hangman Page, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson & Jay White) & Konosuke Takeshita

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) & MYSTERY PARTNERS vs. Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor), & TBA - Stadium Stampede

CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe

MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole - AEW World Championship

AEW All In will air live from Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, August 27.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot