Former champion in Tony Khan's AEW could reportedly be a part of major upcoming pay-per-view

AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor's upcoming pay-per-view Death Before Dishonor, may have two surprising participants.

The pay-per-view will be the first event since Supercard of Honor and the second since AEW President Tony Khan acquired Ring of Honor earlier this year. Although most ROH stars may have been away from the spotlight until recently, this event is expected to put them back on the frontline.

The upcoming event will feature several high-stakes matches and grudge fights on July 23. Some title matches have already been announced as well.

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, Brian Cage is apparently traveling to Death before Dishonor. Alongside the former FTW Champion, former ROH Pure champion Josh Woods is also on the way to the pay-per-view.

If the rumors prove accurate, Brian Cage will have a match in AEW after a long absence. Fans will also have to stay tuned to see what Josh Woods will be up to in case he participates in the pay-per-view.

The upcoming event will have two top AEW teams facing each other

The stacked card announced for Death before Dishonor also features a match between FTR and The Briscoes, with the ROH World Tag Team Titles on the line.

The two teams faced each other at ROH Supercard of Honor, in which FTR came out on top to bag the tag team titles. The Briscoes were understandably not pleased, as they will look to snatch away the belts at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Considering both teams' skill and massive fan-following, the match is expected to be an exciting affair. However, it remains to be seen if The Briscoes will get their revenge or whether FTR will be able to hold on to their ROH Tag Team Titles.

