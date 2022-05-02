Former IMPACT Wrestling star Jake Something will reportedly compete on AEW Dark tapings

Jake Something is hours away from making his AEW debut, according to reports from Fightful Select.

The former IMPACT Wrestling star will wrestle on tonight's AEW Dark tapings. Jake left IMPACT after last making an appearance at the Sacrifice event on March 5th. His deal had already expired in February, but he agreed to work the March event as his final appearance.

Reports further state that Jake and IMPACT parted ways amicably. Jake's Sacrifice match was an X-Division title shot against Trey Miguel.

The former IMPACT star has wrestled since his departure as well. He last faced Minoru Suzuki at Glory Pro Wrestling's 'Live at the Pageant' event.

Another IMPACT Wrestling star may be coming to AEW Dynamite this week

On last week's episode of Dynamite, MJF teased the arrival of former WWE star W. Morrissey (fka Big Cass) to AEW. Friedman has been feuding with Wardlow since their Revolution split. The Wardog had been MJF's enforcer for two years before offering his resignation as MJF battled CM Punk.

MJF has since refused to release his bodyguard from his contract. Knowing that his vengeance would provoke retaliation, the Long Islander employed security to prevent Wardlow from entering the building. However, after consecutive close calls, MJF opted instead to put Wardlow to work.

Under Friedman's direction, Wardlow has been forced to wrestle both The Butcher and Lance Archer. When both failed, MJF made a call and announced a mystery opponent for his former bodyguard this week, remarking that the challenger will be taller than Wardlow and ending with the phrase, "You can't teach that."

The phrase is, of course, closely associated with Morrissey, who used it as a catchphrase alongside his tag team partner Enzo Amore in WWE. Morrissey was released from WWE in 2018 and has since wrestled on the indie circuit and in IMPACT Wrestling

Since the 35-year-old is still contracted to IMPACT, fans should expect this to be a one-off encounter. The company is also sending another of its talents, Deonna Purrazzo, to Dynamite this week to defend her ROH Women's Championship against current interim champion Mercedes Martinez.

