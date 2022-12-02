Former Intercontinental Champion's loophole in AEW contract to allow early WWE return - Reports

AEW star William Regal looks to be on his way back to WWE less than a year after his initial release. Details have now emerged on how this shocking revelation came to be.

Ever since Jon Moxley told Regal to "run and keep running" on the Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite, many have speculated that this could mark the end of the Englishman's run with the company. This comes despite reports of him signing a three-year deal upon his arrival in March 2022. However, the rumors seem to be true as multiple sources have stated that William Regal is leaving.

The most recent angle of him being stretchered out of the most recent episode of Dynamite is the ultimate sign that he has been written off of TV for good. But if Regal had a long-term deal with AEW, how is he going back to WWE? Dave Meltzer noted in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that he may have had something in his contract that would allow him to leave.

“Multiple WWE sources said Regal had an out clause in his contract. Actually, the returning to WWE is basically a given at this point, whether it was a short-term deal or Tony Khan let him out of his deal out of respect for him." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Simon Miller @SimonMiller316 If William Regal is going back to WWE, let’s not forget he joined AEW, was awesome with the BCC, had some of the best commentary of the year alongside Excalibur, and leaves helping MJF become an even bigger villain.



The man is a hero and deserves all the love and respect. If William Regal is going back to WWE, let’s not forget he joined AEW, was awesome with the BCC, had some of the best commentary of the year alongside Excalibur, and leaves helping MJF become an even bigger villain.The man is a hero and deserves all the love and respect.

Meltzer later confirmed that despite the reports of a long-term deal for the Englishman, Regal did in fact sign a short-term deal with All Elite Wrestling.

“It was said when Regal signed that he had a three-year deal. There have been a number of different stories but the one said by someone involved in the deal is that it was actually a “short-term” deal that is about to expire and he is expected to be returning to WWE. There are many other versions going around wrestling as to what happened but the short-term deal is the primary source story." (H/T WrestleTalk)

The story surrounding Regal is dominating headlines around the industry. It remains to be seen whether The Gentleman Villain will return to his former stomping grounds.

Will William Regal wrap up his storylines in AEW before he leaves?

If there is one thing that has frustrated fans regarding William Regal's pending AEW exit, it is that he won't be able to gain any sort of revenge on MJF for attacking him on Dynamite.

The AEW World Champion was the reason Regal ended the November 30th, 2022 edition of Dynamite in the back of an ambulance after being struck with a pair of brass knuckles.

However, it might not be the end of the MJF/Regal saga, as Meltzer also noted that while the Englishman is essentially done with All Elite Wrestling, there might still be one final wrinkle to his current storyline.

“At this point there is supposed to be a final piece of this MJF/Regal title change that maybe explains it further but Regal is done with AEW and headed to WWE.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Do you think William Regal will get revenge on MJF before he leaves? Let us know in the comments section down below!

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : Would you like to see William Regal return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes