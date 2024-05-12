Former TNT Champion wants out of AEW - Reports

A former TNT Champion wants to leave AEW as soon as his contract expires, according to a report. The name in question is Undisputed Kingdom member Wardlow.

The 36-year-old star has been signed to AEW since 2020. At one point, he was among the hottest names in the company. However, he has failed to gain momentum in recent months. Wardlow is currently a member of the Undisputed Kingdom faction alongside Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett.

Xero News recently reported that Wardlow is among the many top stars who want to depart the Tony Khan-led promotion after their deals conclude. However, it is unknown when the former TNT Champion's contract will expire.

"Wardlow is one of many top stars that want out," the tweet read.

Wardlow has held the TNT Title thrice since signing with All Elite Wrestling. He was involved in a heated rivalry with MJF in 2022 and even defeated the latter at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. However, he has yet to reach his full potential and become a main event performer in the company. It will be interesting to see what's next for Mr. Mayhem.

Do you want to see Wardlow in WWE? Hit the discuss button and sound off.